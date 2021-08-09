The woman has been identified as Preeti, said the Uttar Pradesh Police, adding that the family members informed about the incident after they saw the children lying in a pool of blood in their room.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a horrifying incident, a mother allegedly slit the throat of her two children in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Sunday, killing one of them, reported news agency IANS quoted police officials.

Following the incident, which took place at the Ghosipura village, the woman tried to commit suicide, the police said, adding that one of her sons -- four-year-old Adarsh -- died on the spot while her other son -- six-year-old Daksh -- is battling for his life at a private hospital.



The woman has been identified as Preeti, said the Uttar Pradesh Police, adding that the family members informed about the incident after they saw the children lying in a pool of blood in their room.

It believes that the relationship between Preeti and her husband Devendra was not stable as they always used to fight over financial issues. It said that Devendra worked as a contractor but wasn't getting his salary on time that led to frequent fights between him and Preeti. Preeti also wanted him to change his job.

On Friday night, Devender went to work after having a brief fight over the same issue. Two days later, Preeti assaulted the children, said the family members. Preeti's mother-in-law Munni Devi said that she attacked the kids with a sharp object while they were sleeping.

"The woman, according to the family, was having some dispute with her husband. She was disturbed and took the extreme step. An FIR has been registered against the woman under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Further investigation is on," Moradabad SP Amit Anand was quoted as saying by IANS.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen