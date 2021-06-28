Miscreants broke into clothes trader Riyazuddin's house and shot him, his wife, and their two sons Ajju and Imran on Sunday night at Loni’s Toli Colony.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident on Sunday night, four members of a family were shot by miscreants at Loni in Ghaziabad. Three men succumbed to the gunshot injuries while the treatment of a woman is underway.

According to the local police, the incident took place at Loni’s Toli Colony at around 3 am in the morning on Monday as reported by Dainik Jagran. The miscreants broke into clothes trader Riyazuddin's house and shot him and his two sons identified as Ajju and Imran. Riyazuddin's wife Fatima was also hurt in the attack but she survived the assault. Currently, she is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“Miscreants shot 4 members of a family in Loni late last night; three succumbed to their injuries,” reported news agency ANI.

"Three men succumbed to gunshot injuries. Treatment of a woman is underway. A team is investigating the incident spot. Probe on," the police said as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad police have started the probe into the matter. An investigation team constituting top police officers is currently at the spot to examine the crime. The police is also trying to identify the number of attackers involved in the assault.

Raisuddin, wife Fatima, and their two sons Azrudin and Imran lived in a two-story house in the Toli locality of Kotwali area. On Monday morning the attackers broke into the house through the terrace and started firing. Raisuddin and Imran were shot in the head while Azruddin was shot in the chest and Fatima in the face.

Upon hearing the sound of the gunshots the people living nearby and Raisuddin’s other four sons Salimuddin, Alimuddin, Nizamuddin, and Riyazuddin rushed to the spot. However, the assailants escaped and the family members were taken to the hospital where three of them died.

