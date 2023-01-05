Kanjhawala Horror Repeats In UP, Woman Killed After Being Hit And Dragged By Truck For 3 Km In Banda

DAYS after the incident bearing an imprint of the hit-and-drag horror in Delhi's Sultanpuri on New Year's night, a similar incident came to light on Wednesday when a woman riding a scooty was hit by a truck and dragged her body for several kilometres. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

As per the media reports, the truck caught fire as the woman's body got trapped in the truck and the vehicle caught fire. The truck reportedly dragged the woman for over 3 kilometres. Bypassers tried to stop the truck but the driver did not stop and instead increase the speed and the woman died on the spot.

The deceased identified as Pushpa Devi, who used to work as the post of a junior clerk at Banda Agricultural University, was on the way home when she met with an accident.

"A woman, Pushpa Devi, who worked at a university was on the way home when she met with an accident. A truck hit her scooty after which the scooty got stuck in the truck and the vehicle caught fire. The woman died on the spot. Police forces and firefighters were called to the spot. The driver has not been arrested yet," police said, as quoted by Times Now.

The accident happened just four days after a 20-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for 13 kilometers from Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanhjawala on January 1.