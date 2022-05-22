Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people lost their on Sunday after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a truck on the national highway (NH) 28 in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, said officials.

According to the officials, the SUV - a Mahindra Bolero - was returning with 11 people from the Mahla village after attending a wedding party. However, the driver fell asleep and the car collided with the truck that was standing on the highway.

The accident led to the death of eight people while three others were injured. Those injured in the incident have been admitted to the district hospital in Gorakhpur, the officials said, adding that bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed the officials to provide proper treatment to the victims.

"The Chief Minister has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (UP CMO) in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the loss of lives. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

"The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," the PMO said.

A similar incident took place on the Lucknow-Bahraich highway on Saturday after a mini-bus collided with a petrol tanker, leading to the death of three Nepali nationals while 11 others were injured.

The police said the mini-bus with Nepali nationals, who had arrived in India for employment, were returning back home when the accident took place. The bus was carrying 19 passengers, including the driver.

"The mini-bus plying from Delhi to Nepal had a head-on collision with a petrol tanker in the Kotwali Dehat police station area. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma