The victims were reportedly travelling in a car on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway. CM Adityanath has expressed and directed the officials to provide all possible help.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a saddening news, at least 14 people, including six children, were killed in the wee hours of Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh after a vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near the Deshraj Inara village.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway that falls under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station. The police have informed that most of the children who died were in the age group of 7 to 15. The eight others were all men aged between 20 and 60.

Following the tragic road accident, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the state officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance to the victims, said the chief minister's office (CMO) in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police have informed that the victims were residents of Kunda district and were reportedly returning to their home after a marriage party from Nababganj, adding that the bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination on Friday.

Speaking about how the accident took place, the police informed that the truck was parked at the highway due to a punctured tyre when the car crashed into it, leading to the death of 14 people.

"We have spoken to the families of the victims and the heads of their villages and assured them all possible help," NDTV quoted Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Anurag Arya, as saying.

(This is a developing story, more details will be added soon)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma