New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking case of brutality, a policeman in Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera thrashing and pushing a differently-abled man to the ground. The video of the incident has gone viral and triggered a massive outrage against the UP Police on social media. The accused policeman has since been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered in the incident.

The viral video of the incident shows the accused policeman hitting and pushing the differently-abled man to the ground at a police station in Kannauj. The wife of the victim, who is reportedly pregnant, is seen pleading for mercy as other policemen present their remain mute spectator.

The victim, an e-rickshaw driver, said that he was abused and thrashed by the cop in question allegedly for picking up passengers by the side of a road in the city. The police, however, claimed that the differently-abled man abused the constable when he asked him to move his rickshaw from the road.

In a video statement released on Twitter, Kannauj DSP Amarendra Pratap Singh said that the accused police constable has been suspended from the duty and a probe has been ordered into the incident. Singh said that the police is trained to keep their calm and handle such kind of situation even if there is a provocation.

"The accused accused of abusing Divyang (differently-abled person) was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him," the Kannauj police tweeted.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma