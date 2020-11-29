The accused has been booked under section 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3/5 of the anti-conversion law for allegedly attempting to forcibly convert a girl to Islam

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Yogi Adityanath government passed 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020', the Uttar Pradesh police has registered the first case under the 'Love Jihad' law against one Owais Ahmed on the complaint of a girl's father in the Barielly district.

Barielly SP (rural) Sansar Singh said that Owais has been booked under section 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3/5 of the anti-conversion law for allegedly attempting to forcibly convert a girl to Islam, according to a report by Times Now. The accused is absconding.

In his complaint, the girl's father alleged that the accused had enticed his daughter and built pressure on her to adopt Islam against the family's wishes.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government had cleared an executive order to check forced religious conversions after CM Yogi Adityanath's warning on "Love Jihad". The executive order came a day after the Allahabad High Court overturned its previous judgment which held that religious conversion "just for the purpose of marriage", was unacceptable.

According to the law, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion is solely for that purpose and violators may face a jail term up to 10 years. Also, those willing to convert after the marriage will need to apply to the district magistrate for the same.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had also said that the state government will take strict measures to put an end to the religious conversions in the name of 'Love Jihad'.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja