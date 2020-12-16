Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has has raided a spice manufacturing unit that produced counterfeit spices using several spurious ingredients such as donkey dung, inedible colours, hay, and acids.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has raided a spice manufacturing unit that produced counterfeit spices using several spurious ingredients such as donkey dung, inedible colours, hay, and acids. The factory, located in district's Navipur area, is owned by Anoop Varshney, the 'Mandal Sah Prabhari' of Hindu Yuva Vahini, according to a report by Times of India.

Police arrested Varshney after he was unable to either provide a licence for operating the spice factory at the said location, or the licence of the brands which were being packed at the unit.

The factory was raided after police received a tip-off about the production of fake spices in the unit. During the raid, they recovered 300 kilograms of several fake spices, including red chilli powder and turmeric, being packed in the name of local brands. Around 27 samples of these spices have been sent for tests and Police will register an FIR under Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006 once the lab report comes, Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told the newspaper.

"We have seized over 300 kg of fake spices being packed in names of some local brands," Meena said.

Varshney is the 'Mandal Sah Prabhari' of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth organisation founded in 2002 by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He has been remanded to judicial custody under section 151 of the CrPC.

Police are investigating if the ingredients prepared in the factory for making these spices were supplied to other spice manufacturing units in the city as well.

