The court reprimanded jail superintendent Rakesh Singh and asked him to be careful in future in the matter of release of applicants on orders passed by it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Allahabad High Court has come down heavily on the superintendent of Siddharth Nagar district jail for keeping a man in illegal confinement for eight months because his middle name ‘Kumar’ was missing from the bail order.

The court reprimanded jail superintendent Rakesh Singh and asked him to be careful in future in the matter of release of applicants on orders passed by it.

Singh appeared from the Allahabad High Court and filed an affidavit stating that the applicant had been released from the prison on December 8, 2020.

"This court has perused the affidavit filed by the jail superintendent. The explanation furnished for non-compliance with this court’s order, and, in consequence, delaying release of the applicant is reluctantly accepted. The personal presence of the jail superintendent is exempted. He is warned to remain careful in future," the court said.

The bail order by the court mentioned the applicant’s name as ‘Vinod Baruaar’. He filed a bail petition before the high court after the sessions court rejected his application on September 4, 2019.

On April 9, 2020, the high court directed his release on bail. However, the man was not released as the jail authorities refused to comply with the bail order which mentioned his name as ‘Vinod Baruaar’ while the remand sheet named him ‘Vinod Kumar Baruaar’.

Earlier, the court heard a name correction plea moved by the applicant and took serious note of his non-release over a small technicality and directed release of the applicant.

Vinod was arrested in 2019 after an FIR was filed against him under section 8/19 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 for possessing drugs and under section 411, 413 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for possessing and dealing in stolen goods.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta