Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the partial 'corona curfew', which was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on Monday, imposed in the state till May 17 amid the continuous spike in coronavirus cases.

The state government in its guidelines has said that all essential services like medical-related work, COVID-19 vaccination and industrial activity will continue in Uttar Pradesh. It, however, said that people would need an e-pass for intra-district and inter-district travel in the state.

"The corona curfew imposed in the state is giving positive results, and it is helping in breaking the chain of COVID infection. The number of active COVID-19 cases is registering a decline. In this scenario, it has been decided to extend the corona curfew till 7 am on May 17," the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for an e-pass in Uttar Pradesh:

Step 1) Visit the official site of the Uttar Pradesh government website at rahat.up.nic.in

Step 2) Now click on the 'e-pass' option after which you will be redirected to the e-pass management system page.

Step 3) After this, you would need to click on the 'apply for e-pass' option.

Step 4) Enter your mobile number and you will be sent a one-time password (OTP). You can register through the OTP

Step 5) A registration form will appear on your screen. Enter your name, address, telephone number and other details asked on the website

Step 6) Here we would like to mention that you would need to submit a photo identity card like Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID card or PAN card

Step 7) Once you submit all the details, you will be informed via an SMS with the link so that you can download your e-pass

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday registered 298 deaths due to COVID-19 while 26,847 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the state's virus tally to 14.80 lakh. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in the state, said the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma