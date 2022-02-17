Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least 13 people - all women - lost their lives after 'accidentally' falling into a well during wedding celebrations at a village in the Kushinagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said officials of Thursday morning.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Wednesday night at around 8.30 pm. They said the women were sitting on a slab of a well that collapsed due to "heavy weight and overloading".

The women were taken to a local hospital where 11 of them were declared dead by officials. Two women, however, succumbed to their injuries later during the treatment, the officials said, adding an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

"13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke," Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Gorakhpur Zone, Akhil Kumar told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the family of those who lost their lives.

"The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this incident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help," PM Modi said in a Tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also "deeply" condoled the death of people in the accident, saying a probe into the matter is currently underway.

"He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma