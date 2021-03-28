Though the cause of the fire is not known yet, media reports claimed that the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least two people were while nearly 150 were evacuated after a massive fire broke out at the Laxmipat Singhaniya (LPS) Institute Of Cardiology in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, reported Dainik Jagran.

Though the cause of the fire is not known yet, media reports claimed that the blaze was likely caused by a short circuit. State officials have said that the fire has been brought under control and 146 patients have been safely evacuated.

The officials said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire incident and directed immediate care of all evacuated patients. He also sought a report from the district administration and directed a high-level team to visit the site.

"The CM takes cognisance of fire incident at Cardiology Dept, LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, directs all evacuated patients be provided immediate care. The CM seeks a report from District Admin and directs a high-level team to visit the site and submit a report immediately," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma