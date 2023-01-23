Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: Yogi Adityanath Govt Prepares For Grand Event; PM Modi, President Murmu May Attend

The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to hold a grand Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow. The event, which is scheduled for February 10 to 12, is likely to see the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 20 Union ministers. The UPGIS 2023 will be attended by investors from all over the world.

The prime minister has been invited as the chief guest for the opening ceremony while President Murmu may attend the closing ceremony as chief guest. Further, 20 central ministers have been invited on behalf of the state government. These include including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Through this summit, the UP government has set a target of investments worth Rs 17 lakh crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to make Uttar Pradesh "not only a destination for tourists, but also the growth engine of the country", a government release said.

Summit To Have Several Sessions Daily

For the three-day Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, a roster of participants from both within the country and abroad is being made. A session-by-session detailed schedule is being prepared, along with information on who will participate in each session and who will be welcomed as guests. Eight sessions will be held each day, the first of which will be the inaugural session and the other sessions will be dedicated to various partnerships and industry sectors, according to the information received. Cultural Fantasy will be organised at the end of the day.

Rajnath Singh May Attend Session On Defence Corridor

On the first day, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Defence Minister Rajanath Singh will participate in separate sessions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Retd. Air Chief Marshal RK Singh Bhadauria is likely to be part of the summit.

Amit Shah May Be Chief Guest On Second Day

On February 11, on the second day of the event, many ministers and leaders may be present in the summit. These include Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Forest and Animal Ownership Minister Parshottam Rupala, Transport and Road Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Home Minister Amit Shah is lilely to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on the second day.

Finance Minister May Attend Concluding Day Of Summit

Several programmes have been scheduled for the third and last day, making it a crucial part of the summit. Commerce and Industry Minister Anupriya Patel and Som Prakash are likely to be present, in addition to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Rao Inderjit Singh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may also be present on the last day to lead the session on Industrial Financing.

Separate Sessions To Be Held For Partner Countries

The UPGIS 2023 will have sessions dedicated to different countries. Sessions have been prepared for partner countries Singapore and the Netherlands on the first day as well as for Denmark and Japan on the second day. The UK and Mauritius sessions will be held on the third day. These nodal departments will convey messages to the investors. It will also include participation from the ambassadors and delegations of the relevant nations.