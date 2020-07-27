New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government launched its first plasma bank on Saturday. The facility, set up at the Rotary Blood Bank in Sector 31, Noida, was inaugurated by state health minister Atul Garg in presence of other state officials. Notably, it will be the third plasma bank in the country, the first two being in Delhi.

“It is the first plasma bank in the entire state and was inaugurated by UP health minister Atul Garg on Saturday,” Managing trustee Rotary Blood Bank Dr Ravi Chopra was quoted as saying by Times of India.

What is Plasma Therapy?

It is one of the methods presently in use to treat COVID-19 patients in the country. Under this process, doctors transfuse convalescent plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 to the infected person so that the body can use the readymade antibodies to fight the illness. This process is still under the trials by ICMR and the study is yet to be complete. However, virological characteristics of novel coronavirus like MERS and SARS shows huge chances to prove Convalescent Plasma Therapy a beneficial treatment.

Availability of Plasma and its cost

According to media reports, the plasma bank has the capacity to store 10 thousand units of 200 ml each. For general people, it will cost Rs 10,500 and it will be available at Rs 4,500 for government hospital patients. However, the cost of plasma has been waived for pregnant woman and BPL cardholders. Health officials from Government Institute of Medical, Noida, said the hospital had done 78 Convalescent Plasma Therapy so far which is a good start. The hospital is in process for making bank for plasma donors, 59 are already being registered.

Gautam Buddha Nagar is still one of the most affected areas by a coronavirus which still has 900 active cases and 40 deaths on Sunday. The patients are being treated at Sharda hospital and serious patients are being taken under Convalescent Plasma Therapy.

Posted By: Srishti Goyal