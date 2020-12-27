Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued orders to seize any vehicle displaying caste identities, like Yadav, Jat, or Brahmin, on its windscreen and number plate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has issued orders to seize any vehicle displaying caste identities, like Yadav, Jat, or Brahmin, on its windscreen and number plate. The department issued orders to all Regional Transport Officers after receiving instructions on the matter from the Prime Minister's Office.

Quoting sources, news agency IANS reported that the PMO took cognisance on the matter after receiving a letter from Harshal Prabhu, a teacher in Maharashtra. Prabhu stated in his letter that the display of stickers bearing caste identities is a threat to the social fabric of the society. The PMO issued instructions to the UP transport deprtment, following which such drive was launched.

DK Tripathi, Deputy Transport Commissioner said his enforcement teams have estimated that every 20th vehicle in Uttar Pradesh dons a sticker bearing a caste identity, and that his department has now launched the drive to take action against such vehicle owners. "According to our enforcement teams, every 20th vehicle is found carrying a sticker. Our headquarters has asked us to take action against such vehicle owners."

The practice of people displaying their caste identities, such as Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, or Lodhi, began during the Samajwadi Party regime. Vehicles with Jatav status became more visible during Mayavati-led Bahujan Samaj Party rule, and in recent years, with Yogi Adityanath in power, it is common for people to flaunt Thakur, Rajput, or Kshatriya. Vehicles with Jatav stickers can be spotted even today in some districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Now, displaying such a sticker on two or four vehicle will invite punitive action.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja