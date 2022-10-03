3 Children Among 5 Killed In Massive Fire At Durga Puja Pandal In UP’s Bhadohi

IN THE midst of the Durga Puja celebration, a fire that broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi last night resulted in at least five fatalities and more than 60 injuries. The fire broke out at around 9 pm when aarti was being performed at the pandal, police said, adding that an electric short circuit may have caused the fire.

On Sunday night, the SP of Bhadohi Anil Kumar informed about the incident saying that the fire broke out at the time of aarti.

A 10 and 12-year-old boy perished in the fire along with a 45-year-old woman. The incident took place in a pandal near Aurai Police station. The injured people were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi, around 150 people were inside the Pandal at the time of the incident. The investigation of the incident is going on.

“Around 150 people were present during Durga Puja aarti when a fire broke out. 52 people were admitted to diff hospitals; a 10-12y/o child died. 30-40 per cent burns on people in trauma centers, every patient stable...Prime facie, it was a short-circuit; probe on,” Rathi said as quoted by news agency ANI.

“The death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident rises to five. Three children and two women dead. At least 64 injured," he added.

Further details are awaited.

