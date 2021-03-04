Vakeel Pandey alias Rajeev Pandey and HS Amjad alias Pintu were involved in the 2013 murder case of the then deputy jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two wanted criminals were shot dead on Wednesday in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Prayagraj. According to reports, the sharpshooters were linked to gangsters Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi.

A 30 mm and a 9 mm pistol, live cartridge and a motorcycle were been recovered from the incident spot. Both the criminals were in the district of Prayagraj with the motive of killing elite/political people, police said.

As per news agency ANI, Vakeel Pandey alias Rajeev Pandey and HS Amjad alias Pintu were involved in the 2013 murder case of the then deputy jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi, at the behest of gangsters Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari.

Both the criminals hailed from Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh and were members of mafia Munna Bajrangi gang and sharpshooter Dilip Mishra gang.

Vakil Pandey alias Rajeev Pandey, son of Sahas Ram Pandey, was a resident of Bhadohi's Gopiganj district who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Pandey and Pintu, were killed in the encounter by a team led by Navendu Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF UP Prayagraj in Naini Police Station area of Prayagraj.

"Two criminals died in an encounter at Arail in Prayagraj. They have been identified as Vakeel Pandey alias Raju Pandey (carrying a reward of Rs 50,000) and Amjad alias Pintu. They had killed deputy jailer Anil Tyagi in Varanasi in 2013," Navendu Singh, CO, Uttar Pradesh STF told ANI.

The two sharpshooters, along with four others, had mercilessly killed the then deputy jailer of district prison Anil Tyagi in 2013 when he was coming out of a gym.

It may be noted that in June last year, sitting MLA Bijay Mishra had written a letter to the Home Ministry in which he had cited grave threat from these criminals and had asked for adequate security.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta