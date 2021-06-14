'Elderline' project, launched last month on May 14, is designed to extend emotional support, healthcare and legal aid to senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh, is now receiving overwhelming response from the target beneficiaries.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to praise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his initiative ‘Elderline’, a statewide helpline launched to cater to the social, mental and economic needs of the elderlies.

What is Elderline project?

'Elderline' project, launched last month on May 14, is designed to extend emotional support, healthcare and legal aid to senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh, is now receiving overwhelming response from the target beneficiaries.

According to news agency IANS, the toll-free helpline 14567 receives as many as 80 to 90 actionable calls on a daily basis from all across Uttar Pradesh.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to extend emotional care and support, health and legal assistance to the elderly through the call centres which remain functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on all weekdays.

The state government in collaboration with the Union government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has effectively implemented the scheme throughout the state starting from May 14.

An elderly above the age of 60 can call on the toll-free helpline to get information on old age homes, physiotherapy units, physical and mental health-related and legal issues.

“In order to address the concerns and grievances of the people aged above 60 years of age, the Yogi government through this initiative has reached the vulnerable section and homeless elderly citizens in times of crisis to help them in terms of health concerns, emotional support and legal aid,” a spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh government told media on Sunday.

The Elderline facility has been made operational across the state of Uttar Pradesh with the assistance of the Tata Trusts and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) foundation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma