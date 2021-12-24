Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from December 25 amid fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement, the state government said that the night curfew will begin from 11 pm and continue till 5 am in the morning.

The state government also restricted the number of attendees in a wedding and announced that only 200 people would be allowed in marriage functions in Uttar Pradesh, adding that it would be compulsory for people to follow appropriate COVID behaviour and all necessary guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Section 144 CrPC have also been imposed till December 31.

Earlier on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh government had also imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am amid fears over Omicron. Before Madhya Pradesh, the Gujarat government had also imposed a night curfew in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh - from 1 am to 5 am.

Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populous states in India, currently has over 200 active COVID-19 cases while the infection has claimed nearly 23,000 lives there, as per the latest information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the approaching festive season, experts fear that Omicron, which is more contagious than the Delta variant of COVID-19, can trigger another wave in the state.

Amid this, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission (EC) to "postpone" assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh. It also urged the Centre to ban all political rallies in Uttar Pradesh and all other poll-bound states.

"Election rallies of political parties should be banned to save the public from the third wave of Corona in the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. They should be asked to campaign through TV and newspapers," the High Court said, observing "Jaan hain toh Jahaan hain".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma