Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew in Uttar Pradesh till May 17.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a late-night order, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday extended the partial COVID curfew in the state till 7 am on May 24 to pause the surge in coronavirus cases. Earlier, the Yogi government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew in Uttar Pradesh till May 17.

Reviewing the situation in the state, Chief Minister Yogi said that his government will also provide 3-kg wheat and 2-kg rice to 'antyodaya' and ration card holders for free for three months. Adityanath also said that Rs 1,000 for one month would also be given to daily-wage earners in urban areas of the state.

Here is what will continue and what will remain prohibited in Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi government extends corona curfew till May 24 in Uttar Pradesh:

* All essential services will continue

* Medical shops, hospitals and pharmaceutical stores will remain open

* All public, social, political and educational gatherings will remain prohibited in the state

* Private and government can operate with 50 per cent of their staff

* Schools, colleges and educational institutions will stay closed. However, online classes can continue.

* Restaurants, eateries, bars, weekly markets, sports complexes, shopping malls, religious places, gyms, swimming pools will stay shut.

* In weddings and marriage functions, only 100 people would be allowed in open spaces while the limit has been restricted to 50 in closed ones. At funerals, only 20 people will be allowed

* E-commerce, other industrial activities and the COVID-19 vaccination drive will continue

The COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved over the past few days. The state had on Saturday reported 12,547 fresh infections that pushed its caseload and active case tally to 16.09 lakh and 1.77 lakh respectively.

On the other hand, the death toll jumped to 17,283 with 281 fresh COVID-19 fatalities. The maximum deaths, as per the state health department data, was reported in Meerut at 19, followed by 15 in Chandauli and 14 in Kanpur.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma