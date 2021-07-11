Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Restriction: Uttar Pradesh has been seeing a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Saturday, the state reported 100 fresh cases and four deaths,

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday revised the night curfew timings in the state with a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. As per the revised guidelines, the night curfew will begin in Uttar Pradesh at 10 pm and continue till 6 am in the morning.

A complete corona curfew was imposed in Uttar Pradesh in May following the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave in India. However, the state government has been withdrawing the restrictions with an aim to resume economic activities in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has been seeing a consistent decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Saturday, the state reported 100 fresh cases and four deaths that pushed the caseload and toll to 17.07 lakh and 22,693 respectively, said the Uttar Pradesh health department.

In its bulletin, the health department said that 183 COVID-19 patients also recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 16.82 lakh. The recovery rate of the state stands at 98.6 per cent, it said, adding that Uttar Pradesh now has 1,680 active cases.

'Ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol, safety of Kanwar Yatra'

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 protocol and safety of the Kanwar Yatra of Lord Shiva devotees that will begin in the state from July 25.

While reviewing the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, he asked officials for establishing a communication with the Kanwar sanghs and to see to it that unnecessary crowds should not gather and proper caution is taken, according to the release issued in Lucknow.

"Complete adherence to the COVID-19 protocol should be ensured. There should not be any hesitation regarding the safe and successful operation of Kanwar Yatras," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma