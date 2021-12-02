New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the emergence of the newly found COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which is said to be more infectious than previous strains, sparks worries, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a fresh set of restrictions for travellers coming into the state. According to the order issued by the UP government, all international travellers coming into the state will have to undergo thermal scanning.

Apart from this, any traveller from at-risk countries who will test positive for COVID-19 on arrival will be isolated at a designated isolation centre. Their samples will be sent to genome sequencing to confirm if they are infected with the Omicron variant. The order further stated all positive travellers will be treated at a government facility and tracing of their contacts will be done.

The UP government also ordered that all railway and bus stations in the state will have a medical team deployed for COVID testing and taking samples for further testing if required.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for genome sequencing on behalf of the government regarding the new variant of coronavirus. Arrangements for genome sequencing should be made at the earliest in KGMU, PGI, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Meerut in Lucknow.

The Lucknow administration has announced that all international passengers arriving at the Lucknow airport will have to undergo an RT-PCR test and eight-day home quarantine. If any passenger arriving at the domestic terminal shows COVID symptoms, he/she will undergo an RT-PCR test free of cost.

"All the passengers arriving at the international and domestic terminals will undergo thermal scanning. All the passengers arriving at the international terminal will undergo RT-PCR test, while passengers at the domestic terminal who show symptoms will undergo RT-PCR test free of cost," according to a directive issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Tedros said the emergence of the Omicron variant has understandably captured global attention.

"At least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron and we expect that number to grow. WHO takes this development extremely seriously," Tedros said.

"WHO takes this development extremely seriously, and so should every country. But it should not surprise us. This is what viruses do. And it's what this virus will continue to do, as we long as we allow it to continue spreading," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan