Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday agreed to relax the corona curfew in a few districts where COVID-19 cases have shown a decline. He said the unlocking in Uttar Pradesh will be done in a "phased manner".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Uttar Pradesh reports a declining trend in the COVID-19 cases, the partial corona curfew is likely to be relaxed in the state from June 1. However, no relief will be given in the districts where active COVID cases are still high.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday agreed to relax the corona curfew in a few districts where COVID-19 cases have shown a decline. He said the unlocking in Uttar Pradesh will be done in a "phased manner".

The report claimed that government and private offices will open in Uttar Pradesh with 33 per cent capacity. Relief will be given to industries, shops, and markets as well. Grocery shops selling vegetables and fruits are likely to be allowed to open along with restaurants with an operating capacity of 50 per cent. Construction activities may also be allowed.

Meanwhile, shopping complexes, malls, theatres, and salons will remain closed. public, political, social, and religious gatherings can also remain closed in the state.

An entire routine has been made for the phased relaxation of the restriction in UP according to Health Minister, Jai Pratap Singh. The restrictions will be eased on a priority basis. This means districts, where COVID-19 cases are lesser, will be provided relief sooner than the other districts.

However, the night curfew and the weekend curfew are said to remain applicable in the state until further orders. The night curfew is effective from 8 pm till 7 am.



Earlier, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh issued an order on May 22 claiming that the Corona curfew in the state has controlled the COVID-19 cases. It extended the curfew by another week till May 31 for the welfare of people.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to safeguarding the life and livelihood of the people of the State. In this spirit, we have adopted a partial coronavirus curfew policy in this second wave of COVID. Positive results of the statewide partial coronavirus curfew are being seen. This is helping in breaking the transition chain," the order read.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha