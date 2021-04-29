Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Now, as the state government extends lockdown, here we have brought you a compiled list of what's allowed and what's not in the state:

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended the duration of the ongoing weekend lockdown in the state by one day, which means that the restrictions will now remain in force from Friday evening to Tuesday morning at 7 am. This decision was taken after the state reported a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases. These new restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow, April 30.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh reported 29,824 active cases taking the total to 11,82,848, while 266 people succumbed to the deadly virus taking the total to 11,943. Now, as the state government extends lockdown, here we have brought you a compiled list of what's allowed and what's not in the state:

What's Allowed

- Medical and health services will be allowed

- Groceries shop will remain open

- Takeaways, food delivery, goods delivery will be allowed

- Patients and pregnant women will be allowed to travel

- Scheduled examinations

- Passengers with a valid ticket will be allowed to go to the airport, bus and railway station

- Government buses will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity

- Wedding will be allowed with only 50 people in the close area, while in open maximum 100 people are allowed.

- For funerals, only 20 people is allowed

What's Not Allowed

- All government and private institutions will remain close

- Hotel, restaurants, mall, shopping complex, gym, spa, etc will remain close

- Educational institutes, such as schools and colleges, will remain close

- No gathering, including wedding or get-together allowed. Only those weddings that were fixed earlier shall be permitted

- Religious gatherings to remain close

Further, if anyone is caught floating the rules then, he/she will be fined Rs 1,000 for the first time. If caught for the second time, then he/she will be fined Rs 10,000.

