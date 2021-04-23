UP COVID Restrictions: The UP government also increased the timings by 2 hours for the night curfew in districts where over 500 active cases of COVID-19 are present.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that a weekend lockdown till May 15 will be imposed across the state in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases there. The weekend lockdown, which came in addition to the already imposed night curfew, will start from April 23, Friday 8 pm and will remain in force till April 26, Monday 7 am.

The UP government also increased the timings by 2 hours for the night curfew in districts where over 500 active cases of COVID-19 are present. The night will now start at 8 pm and will continue till 7 am. Currently, night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am is clamped in those districts, where active cases are more than 2,000. For other districts where active cases are below 2,000, the curfew is in place from 9 pm to 6 am. Now there will be a uniform night curfew across all sensitive districts.

Here's what will be allowed and what's not in UP during the weekend lockdown:

What's allowed?

All industrial activity

Wedding ceremonies. A ceremony in the open can be attended by a maximum of 100 persons while a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in closed areas on the condition that COVID protocols were followed.

Scheduled examinations

All essential services

Continuous process industries

People involved with manufacturing sanitisers, medical equipment and masks will be allowed to function

Movement of workers will be allowed. For funeral services at cremation and burial grounds, the government allowed a maximum of 20 persons.

Public transport, particularly state-run buses will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity.

What's closed?

All markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed.

Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period.

Medical and health-related emergencies will remain open.

A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, Rs 10,000 fine amount will be imposed.

Instructions have been given to police officers at the district level to review arrangements made to prevent infection of corona in police personnel.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan