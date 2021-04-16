UP COVID Restrictions: The decision came as the state is witnessing a massive surge in daily coronavirus cases, with the tally creating new records every day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after extending the night curfew timings in 10 districts in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a Sunday lockdown in every district of the state to tackle the rising COVID-19 cases in the city and stop people from venturing out of their houses during the festive season.

The decision came as the state is witnessing a massive surge in daily coronavirus cases, with the tally creating new records every day. Uttar Pradesh, during the last 24 hours, reported over 22,000 fresh COVID-19 infections while 114 succumbed to the deadly infection during the span of 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in daily COVID cases the state has ever witnessed since the start of the pandemic last year. The death toll is also the highest since September last year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan