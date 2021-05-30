Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: As per the official order of the Uttar Pradesh government, economic activities will be allowed in such districts from 7 am to 7 pm in a day.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday relaxed the partial 'corona curfew' imposed in the state earlier in districts with less than 600 active COVID-19 cases from June 1.

As per the official order of the Uttar Pradesh government, economic activities will be allowed in such districts from 7 am to 7 pm in a day. However, it said that the curfew will continue on weekends to ensure that COVID-19 cases do not rise again.

"Curfew will continue in districts which have more than 600 active COVID cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Adityanath held a crucial meet in the state and gave directions to lift the restrictions in a "phased manner" after analysing the situation in the state.

Meanwhile, the guidelines have allowed markets, restaurants and industries to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. However, it would be mandatory for shopowners, staff and customers to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms. Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will also stay closed but administrative offices can reopen, the guidelines stated.

The guidelines also say that essential departments of the government can reopen with full strength. However, non-essential departments would need to work with 50 per cent of their capacity. It has also allowed private offices to resume their services with 33 per cent capacity.

What about the districts where restrictions will continue?

As per the state government, restrictions will continue in 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Baghpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnor, and Deoria.

A steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, there has been a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days. The state on Sunday reported 1,908 cases. However, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has dipped to 41,214. Meanwhile, the state's recovery rate has improved to 96.4 per cent with 6,713 new recoveries during the last 24 hours.

"Uttar Pradesh has registered 1900 COVID cases today," said Adityanath, "the active cases stand at 41,000. We have the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity and highest recovery rate".

