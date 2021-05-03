Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Uttar Pradesh has been seeing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days. On Sunday, the state reported nearly 300 deaths and over 30,000 cases.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that the partial 'corona curfew' that was imposed in the state earlier has been extended till May 6 amid spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Earlier, a three-day weekend curfew was imposed in the state till 7 am on Tuesday. Under the restrictions, the state government has ordered that all private and public offices, markets, restaurants, religious places and shopping malls will stay closed.

It also banned all kinds of public, social and political rallies in Uttar Pradesh, where the counting of votes for the state panchayat elections began on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh has been seeing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days. On Sunday, the state reported nearly 300 deaths and over 30,000 cases that pushed the toll and caseload to 13,162 and 13.13 lakh respectively.

In a statement, the state government said that Lucknow reported most fresh cases and fatalities at 3,342 and 25 respectively. On the other hand, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 1,571 cases while 16 deaths and 1,610 cases were reported in Varanasi.

UP stops inter-state bus service, mandates COVID negative for air travellers

The Uttar Pradesh on Sunday stopped all inter-state bus service with immediate effect and said that a negative COVID-19 test report has been made mandatory for those travelling to the state by air in order to check the spread of the deadly infection.

The state government also said that people with suspected symptoms should undergo rapid antigen test, adding that quarantine centres should be established in the panchayat bhavans or schools or any other public building.

"We have set up Covid help desks at every bus stand and railway stations to check the health of the people coming from other states. If found sick, they are being given medicines and are being quarantined," state Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma