UP COVID Restrictions: Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, the highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose several COVID-19 restrictions and issued fresh guidelines to stem the spread of the deadly pathogen. Among the restrictions, the UP government has announced a night curfew in four major cities of the state including Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida and Prayagraj with effect from Thursday night.

The fresh restrictions and guidelines came after the Allahabad High Court asked the UP government to consider imposing night curfews and partial lockdown in some parts as the state is witnessing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the last few days. Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, the highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930.

The 40 new fatalities on Wednesday in the state include six from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur. Of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases.

Cities where night curfew has been imposed:

Lucknow: Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday night till April 16 as the coronavirus cases continue to surge. The night curfew, starting from April 8, will be from 9 pm to 6 am till April 16. From 6 am to 9 pm, work will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. The night curfew will be imposed in areas that come under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and not in the rural areas.

Kanpur: Night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur from 10 pm to 6 am and will remain in place till April 30. There will be an exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on the movement of goods vehicles. The restrictions will not be applicable for medical, nursing and paramedical institutions, he said. People coming and going to railway station, bus stations, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket

Prayagraj: Night curfew will be enforced in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj starting today in a bid to contain further spread of Covid-19. The night curfew will remain in force in Prayagraj between 10 pm and 8 am till April 20. As per the order, only essential services will be exempted from the night curfew. These include businesses selling fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, diesel, petrol and medicines.

Varanasi: The Varanasi district administration on Wednesday issued an order to impose a week-long night curfew in the district starting from April 8. The night curfew will start at 9 pm and will end at 6 am from April 8. All essential services will be allowed to operate during this period.

Ghaziabad: According to an exclusive report by Dainik Jagran, the Ghaziabad district administration has decided to impose a night curfew in the district. An announcement regarding this will be made in the evening. According to the report, the night curfew in Ghaziabad will start on Saturday. The timings will be from 9 pm to 7 am.

Noida: Noida administration on Thursday imposed a night prohibition/regulation order in the district from 10 pm to 5 am till 17th April 2021. All movement of essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted.

What's allowed/exempted?

-There will be an exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on the movement of goods vehicles in Lucknow.

-The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue as usual.

-The government and semi-government personnel working in night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will also be exempted.

-Examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to COVID protocols.

What's not allowed?

-In the wake of the rising cases, the district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh have been given the authority to impose night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM in their respective areas.

-In those districts where more than 100 fresh cases are being reported every day and have more than 500 active cases, the district magistrate may take a decision regarding holidays, barring examinations, depending upon local circumstances.

-As per the order, people coming and going at the railway station, bus station, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket. Significantly, no restriction has been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

-Stress on COVID-19 testing of people at railway stations, bus stations for effective control over COVID-19 and for effective contract tracing.

-Social distancing and masks made mandatory for everyone and violators to be fined on the spot.

-Fifty per cent of the ambulance to be reserved for COVID-19 patients, while the rest for non-COVID-19 patients.

-All educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed in Lucknow till April 15.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan