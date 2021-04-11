UP COVID Restrictions: The decision to impose a night curfew in worst-hit districts comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meet with all top officials of the state to review the current situation of Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in all districts of the state which are reporting over 100 coronavirus cases daily or have more than 500 active cases. The new guidelines will stay in effect till April 30.

The decision to impose a night curfew in worst-hit districts comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meet with all top officials of the state to review the current situation of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, a night curfew was imposed in 10 districts of the state, including capital Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida and Ghaziabad.

"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. Covid management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemic," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has also directed the officials to control gatherings in religious places during the upcoming festive season. He has also asked officials to close all schools and colleges in the state till April 30.

The UP Chief Minister directed officials to arrange 2,000 ICU beds in Lucknow in the next 24 hours and another 2,000 beds in a week. He has also issued directives to increase testing, and the ambit of contact tracing (per patient) should be increased from the existing 15 to 30.

Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus tally jumped to 6.76 lakh on Saturday with a single-day spike of over 12,000 cases. The death toll also crossed the 9,000-mark with 48 fresh fatalities, said the state health department.

Twenty-three new deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow, followed by six in Kanpur, two each in Varanasi, Allahabad, Muzaffarnagarar and Kushinagar and one each in Moradabad, Ballia, Ayodhya, Mathura, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Farrukhabad, Banda and Pilibhit, it said.

