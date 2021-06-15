UP Unlock: At the same time, restaurants, parks, shops and street food stalls as well will be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions from June 21 onward.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh government has also started to gradually release the restrictions put in place to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. After removing the restrictions related to Corona curfew from all 75 districts of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has allowed a decrease in the number of hours of Night Curfew in the state. From June 21, the night curfew will start at 9 PM and will end at 7 am the next day.

At the same time, restaurants, parks, shops and street food stalls as well will be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions from June 21 onward. Following a review meeting on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath has given his nod to release certain restrictions put in the meeting.

What will be allowed from June 21?

- Restaurants will be allowed to reopen from June 21 with 50 per cent seating capacity, while following COVID related protocol.

- Public parks will be allowed to reopen.

- Street food stalls will again begin to function while following the social distancing and masking measures.

- Shops will be allowed to reopen till 9 PM.

- Vegetable shops, sabzi mandis will also reopen till 9 PM.

- The decision to reopen the Sabzi mandis at the places with dense populations with depend on the local administration given the Covid situation and crowd control measures in place.

Shops, showrooms must maintain a register

The shops and showrooms across Uttar Pradesh will now be required to maintain a register to keep the details of the people visiting the business. The register must contain the details such as the name, address and phone number of the person visiting the shop/showroom. The detailed guidelines related to the unlocking of Uttar Pradesh will be released by the government soon.

Uttar Pradesh has reported over 17 Lakh COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, whereas the death figure in the state due to pandemic is closing the mark of 22,000 deaths at 21,858 fatalities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan