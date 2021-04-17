UP COVID Restrictions: The government in its order also said that those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000. The first time fine for not wearing a mask has been doubled to Rs 1,000

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases across the country, the Uttar Pradesh government had on Friday announced a complete lockdown every Sunday till May 15. The state government had already imposed a night curfew in almost 10 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj where the active COVID-19 cases are exceeding the 2,000-mark.

Now with the announcement of Sunday lockdown in all districts of the state, at least 10 districts in UP will witness a 35-hour-long lockdown, as the night curfew will start from 8 pm today and with the addition of restrictions on Sunday, it will continue till Monday morning 7 am. The government in its order also said that those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000. The first time fine for not wearing a mask has been doubled to Rs 1,000.

The decision came as the state reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. UP on Friday registered over 27,000 fresh infections which took the total cases to 7,93,720, while 103 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 9,583. This is the third consecutive day when UP has witnessed over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Here's what will remain open and what will be closed during the 35-hour-long curfew/lockdown in Uttar Pradesh:

There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state.

All markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed.

Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period.

Medical and health-related emergencies will remain open.

A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, Rs 10,000 fine amount will be imposed.

Instructions have been given to police officers at the district level to review arrangements made to prevent infection of corona in police personnel.

Instructions have been given to the fire department for daily fogging on the police line, police post, police station and police office.

The Commissioner of Police, District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendents of Police have been instructed to ensure proper screening and testing at railway stations, bus stations and airports.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan