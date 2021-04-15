UP COVID Restrictions: The night curfew in these districts will now start from 8 pm and will continue till 7 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended the night curfew timings in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and other districts having over 2,000 active COVID-19 cases. The night curfew inthese districts will now start from 8 pm and will continue till 7 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan