UP Coronavirus Restrictions: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Section 144 imposed in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the upcoming festivals in the country, the Gautam Budhha Nagar Police on Thursday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars the gathering of more than four people at a public place, as a precautionary measure till April 30.
The decision came amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. India, during the last 24 hours recorded more than 35,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day tally since early December.
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan