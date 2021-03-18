UP Coronavirus Restrictions The decision came amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, which recorded more than 35,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day tally since early December.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the upcoming festivals in the country, the Gautam Budhha Nagar Police on Thursday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars the gathering of more than four people at a public place, as a precautionary measure till April 30.

The decision came amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. India, during the last 24 hours recorded more than 35,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day tally since early December.

