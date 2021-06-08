UP COVID Restrictions: The relaxations will be imposed from Wednesday onwards in which people can move out of their houses from 7 am to 7 pm for five days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the decline in active cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that the day curfew has been lifted from all 75 districts of the state as the active COVID-19 cases in all districts is below 600-mark. The relaxations will be imposed from Wednesday onwards in which people can move out of their houses from 7 am to 7 pm for five days. However, the UP government decided to continue with the night curfew, from 7 pm to 7 am and the weekend curfew in all districts of the state.

"There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600. The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will, however, continue in all the districts, an official spokesman said.

The decision was taken during the high-level meeting chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath who reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and decided to give the relaxations in the Covid curfew. A standard of 600 active cases was set for having coronavirus curfew effective in the districts.

Here's what's open and what's not in UP:

The shops will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

Eateries on highways and vendors will also be allowed to operate.

The state government also emphasised that cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns will have to be carried out.

Shopkeepers and their employees will have to wear masks, maintain a two-yard distance with each other and customers, and ensure the arrangement of hand sanitiser. These rules will also be applicable to the customers.

While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation. A Covid-19 helpdesk must also be established at all offices.

The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home.

According to the order, industrial units will stay open while vegetable markets in the densely populated areas will function in open places.

At railway stations, airports and bus stand, all Covid-19 protocols have to be followed. Screening of passengers and rapid antigen tests have to be conducted. The roadways buses have been allowed to operate within the state.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed while teachers and other staff have been allowed to come to school for administrative work.

Not more than five devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time. Coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession.

Fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths. The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,860 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients so far to 16,62,069. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 15,681 of which 9,286 are in home isolation. The recovery rate of the state has jumped to 97.8 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan