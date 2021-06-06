Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: Last week, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had announced that the partial corona curfew will be relaxed in all districts where active cases are less than 600.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday lifted the coronavirus-induced partial curfew from all districts of the state barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur. State ACS Information Navneet Sehgal, as reported by news agency ANI, said that these three districts have more than 600 active COVID-19 cases which is why the restrictions will continue.

Last week, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh had announced that the partial corona curfew, which was imposed in April, will be relaxed in all districts where active cases are less than 600.

Following the Yogi government's order, economic activities resumed in Uttar Pradesh, except in 20 districts, allowing shops and stores to function from 7 am to 7 pm in a day.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh?

The Uttar Pradesh government severely criticised by the opposition for its failure to control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. However, the situation in Uttar Pradesh has improved now. On Saturday, it reported 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 16.97 lakh and 21,151 respectively.

As per the state health department, Gorakhpur reported the maximum number of deaths (12), followed by Ayodhya (11), Saharanpur (9), Bareilly (8) and Lucknow and Shahjahanpur eight each.

On the other hand, maximum cases were recorded in Lucknow(57), Muzaffarnagar (46), Varanasi (45), Gautam Budh Nagar (43) and Meerut and Agra 40 each, the health department noted.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh has also improved to 97.6 per cent as 16.56 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. Currently, the state has less than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since its peak in April-end. It is at 19,438, of which, 11,178 are in home isolation, the health department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma