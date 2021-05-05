UP COVID Restrictions: The UP government had on Monday imposed a corona curfew till May 6 to stem the growth of the COVID-19 in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Extending the sweeping restrictions imposed earlier this week to stem the growth of coronavirus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend the corona curfew imposed in the state for three more days till May 10 morning. Now, with the extension, the corona curfew will remain in force till 7 am on May 10.

The UP government had on Monday decided to increase the duration of the weekend lockdown by 48 hours till Wednesday, but later revised its decision on Tuesday to extend it further till Thursday. Now, amid the steady spike in cases, the corona curfew has been extended till 7 am Monday (May 10).

Under the restrictions, the UP government has directed the authorities to ensure the closure of all public and private offices in the state working with 50 per cent capacity. Besides, the UP government has also ordered the closure of all markets, weekly markets, restaurants, religious places and shopping malls in the state till May 10.

It also banned all kinds of public, social and political rallies in Uttar Pradesh, where the counting of votes for the state panchayat elections began on Sunday.

The UP government also banned all kinds of social, political, religious and public rallies in the state. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the UP Panchayat Polls 2021 continues in the state, which began on Sunday. However, the maximum counting process has been completed, as per the state election commission and only counting of votes for Zila Panchayat posts is underway.

Apart from the corona curfew, the state government has also banned all inter-state bus services from Sunday. Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state also made a negative COVID-19 report for all passengers travelling to the state by air to check the spread of the deadly pathogen.

The sweeping restrictions came as Uttar Pradesh continue to witness a massive surge in COVID-19 cases from the past few weeks. The state on Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries. The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections and 2,72,568 active cases.

Of the 352 fresh deaths, Kanpur accounted for a whopping 66 fatalities, followed by Ghaziabad (24), Lucknow (22). Varanasi (19), Jhansi (15) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (11). Of the 25,858 fresh cases, the capital city of Lucknow recorded 2,407 cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,761), Jhansi (1,232), Varanasi (1,174), Ghaziabad (1,057), and Moradabad (1,007).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan