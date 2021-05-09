Uttar Pradesh COVID Restrictions: The Yogi Adityanath government had imposed a 'corona curfew' till Tuesday following instructions from the Supreme Court over the counting of state panchayat election results.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended the partial 'corona curfew' imposed in the state earlier till May 17 amid the continous spike in COVID-19 cases, said Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Yogi government had imposed a 'corona curfew' till Tuesday following instructions from the Supreme Court over the counting of state panchayat election results. It was later extended for a day on Monday. On Wednesday, it revised the restrictions again and extended it till May 10.

As per the guidelines released by the state government, all public, social, political and educational gatherings will remain prohibited in the state. All weekly markets, shopping malls, religious places, restaurants and eateries will also stay shut till May 17.

However, government and private offices can operate with 50 per cent of their staff. E-commerce, other industrial activities and the COVID-19 vaccination drive will also continue in Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma