UP Lockdown: The UP government, while announcing the extension said, that the decision has been taken to stem the further growth of the coronavirus infection in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the COVID-19-induced curfew imposed in the state. The coronavirus curfew, which is going to end on May 24, has been extended till 7 am on May 31. The UP government, while announcing the extension said, that the decision has been taken to stem the further growth of the coronavirus infection in the state. The government also asserted that the restrictions have given positive results and have helped in reducing the COVID-19 infection in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguarding the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted. In this regard, a decision has been taken to extend the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31”, the statement said, adding that the measure gave positive results.

The government order further stated that Coronavirus vaccination drive, industrial activities and other essential services and the activities already p[ermitted in the previous order will continue during the period from May 24 to 7 am on May 31.

As per the guidelines released by the state government, all public, social, political and educational gatherings will remain prohibited in the state. All weekly markets, shopping malls, religious places, restaurants and eateries will also stay shut till May 31. However, government and private offices can operate with 50 per cent of their staff. E-commerce, other industrial activities will also remain permitted.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have also dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482. The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

In the past 24 hours, 17,540 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 15,51,716. Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the recovery percentage of the state is over 93 per cent. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 94,482. On April 30, there were over 3.10 lakh active cases in UP, Kumar said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan