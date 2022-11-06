Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Result 2022: BJP Retains Gola Gokarannath Seat In Lakhimpur Kheri

BJP WON the Gola Gokarannath bye-election, retaining its assembly seat in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidate Aman Giri defeated his rival, Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party, with a margin of over 30,000 votes.

In 2017, BJP had won the Gola Gokarannath seat, which fell vacant following the death of MLA Arvind Giri in September.

The saffron party had fielded Arvind Giri's son Aman Giri, who dedicated his victory to his father. Aman Giri said his win was a seal of approval on the governance and policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP had campaigned aggressively in this by-election to maintain its winning spree and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also addressed an election rally here.

For the Samajwadi Party, this is the third jolt in a row this year. After losing Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in the by-elections, the Samajwadi party could not win the Lakhimpur bypoll even though the Congress and BSP had kept out of the fray.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had not campaigned for his party in Gola Gokarannath. The Samajwadi candidate Vinay Tiwari, meanwhile, said that the party had maintained that it was not the BJP but the state government which was fighting the elections.

"We even wrote to the Election Commission that officers belonging to a particular caste were being sent on forced leave to influence the elections but no one listened to us," he said.