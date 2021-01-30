10 people were killed while 25 others were injured in a road accident after a bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least 10 people were killed while 25 others were injured in a road accident on Saturday morning after a bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway in Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog.

Giving details about the incident, district officials said that a rescue operation is underway and the injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, adding that a probe is underway.

"Forensic team is here, rescue operation almost complete. 3 vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," said Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) while speaking to news agency ANI.

Those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident have been identified as Rafiuddin (36), Babban (35), Mehdi Hassan (30), Hussain (35) and Mahesh, said officials, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the incident and ordered a probe, directing the officials to provide immediate assistance to the victims. Adityanath also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased.

"The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the people who got injured in the Moradabad road accident. He has directed the officials to provide free medical treatment to the injured," Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Accidents across north and central India have increased over the last few days due to reduced visibility caused by fog. A similar incident took place in earlier this month in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri in which 13 people lost their lives while 18 others were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests collided with a truck due to reduced visibility.

The officials had said that the bus, which was going to Dhupguri from Churabhandar Lal School, collided head-on with a truck near the Jaldhaka Bridge, claiming 13 lives -- four kids and six women. Later, both the central and the state government had announced ex-gratia for those killed in the horrific incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma