Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh has been ranked number one under the Smart Cities mission’s ‘India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) 2020. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs announced the results of the Smart Cities Award Contest 2020 on Friday. Uttar Pradesh topped amongst the list of states, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.



Among the cities, Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and Gujarat’s Surat were declared joint-winners. Whereas Chandigarh topped the list amongst all Union Territories.



The awards were announced on Friday to mark six years of government’s landmark urban development programs – Smart Cities Mission (SCM), Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).



“Since 2018, we have felicitated the top-performing cities through the India Smart Cities Award Contest. This year’s best proposals range from the use of Integrated Command and Control Centres in governance or in response to Covid-19, enhancing safety and security of citizens, intelligent traffic management, innovative use of open spaces, enhancement of urban environment, innovations in the improvement of urban mobility, smart water management, waste-to-energy generation and many others,” Union housing affairs minister Hardeep Puri said in a statement.



Indore “made visible gains”, says Ministry



The Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry acknowledged in a statement that the city of Indore has been a “frontrunner” in implementing smart city projects. “It (Indore) is implementing projects worth ₹5,099.6 Crore under the Smart Cities Mission of which ₹4,711.6 Crore is dedicated to the projects within the ABD (area based development). Improvement of city identity through revival of old heritage structures, development of public and commercial places, and waste management within the ABD area is an approach well received by the people of Indore. The Smart City has made visible gains in a time bound manner – exhibiting strong local support for the smart city projects undertaken,” the ministry said.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, 69 Smart cities have developed and operationalised their Integrated Centralised Command & Control Centre (ICCCs) in the country. The ministry said that the number of these ICCCs will be raise to hundred in a time bound manner.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan