Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: The officials said that the accident took place on the NH 28 at the intersection of the villages Katya and Puraina in Basti district after the driver lost control and rammed the car into the truck.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least five persons of a family were killed on Thursday morning after their car rammed into a stationary truck in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. Two others were also injured in the incident, said the officials, adding that one of them is critical.

The officials said that the accident took place on the National Highway (NH) 28 at the intersection of the villages Katya and Puraina in Basti district after the driver lost control and rammed the car into the truck.

They said that five of the family, who were going to Jharkhand from Lucknow, died on the spot while the driver and a girl were injured and have been admitted to a local hospital. The officials said that the deceased are yet to be identified.

"There were seven people in the car. Five died on the spot while the two, the driver and a little girl, are majorly injured. We rushed them to the hospital. The girl is safe but the driver's condition is quite serious," news agency ANI quoted Circle Officer (CO) Kalwari Alok Prasad as saying.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Road accidents have become common in India as people tend to ignore traffic rules. Last year in December, 10 people lost their lives while nine others were injured after a car collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.

The officials had said that the accident took place near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway after the drive of the car lost control. They said that four people lost their lives on the spot while six other succumbed to injuries later.

The officials further said that 16 people -- all residents of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district -- were in the car during the time of the accidents, adding that they were returning from Chittorgarh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma