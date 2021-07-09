Officials have said that four people, including a seven-year-old girl, have been rescued so far while six others are still missing.

Ayodhya | Jagran News Desk: At least five people lost their lives after a family of 15 drowned in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya while taking a bath in the Saryu river. Officials have said that four people, including a seven-year-old girl, have been rescued so far while six others are still missing.

The officials, quoted by Dainik Jagran, said that the people who have been recused so far have been admitted to a local hospital and are getting treated accordingly. They said that PAC divers and NDAF teams have been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operation for the missing people.

The 15 people of the family have been identified as Bharti (35), Priyanshi (16), Lalit (40), Pankaj (25), Rajkumari (61), Gauri (28), Jul (59), Shruti (20), Sarthak (16), Sita (35), Drishti (4), Dherya (7), Satish, Naman and Ashok.

Throwing more light on the incident, the officials, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that 15 people of a family from Agra's Sikandra area had arrived at the Kutch Ghat of the Guptar Ghat complex for bathing in the Saryu river.

However, four of them drowned due to the strong current in the river. Others tried to rescue them but were also drowned due to the force of water, the officials said, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

A similar incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district earlier in March this year after two people drowned while another went missing while bathing in the Ganga river.

The police, as reported by news agency PTI, had said that four people -- Alok Gupta (21), Ritik Umrav (16), Amit Kumar (18) and Raghav (20) -- had gone to take a bath but were drowned due to the strong current of the river.

They were rescued by some boatmen, who later took them to a local hospital. However, Alok and Ritik were declared dead, the police had said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma