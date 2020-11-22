The accused, identified as Rahish alias Balla, tried to escape by firing at the police, but was nabbed after he sustained injury in his leg during retaliation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An animal smuggler carrying a reward of Rs 25 thousand on his head was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Harduaganj Station Officer Ritesh Kumar said the police received tip off that the suspect would commit a theft at the Gursikaran Village of Aligarh district on Sunday evening, accoring to a report by Dainik Jagran. Following this, the police cordoned off the village and laid out a trap to nab the accused.

The accused, identified as Rahish alias Balla, tried to escape by firing at the police, but was nabbed after he sustained injury in his leg during retaliation. Balla was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is recuperating.

Police have initiated combing operation to nab Balla's partner, who managed to escape during the operation on Sunday. The police team who arrested the accused include officers Daroga Kapil Dev, Vineet Chaudhary, Jitendra Singh, Manish Kumar, Harendra Singh, Constable Surjit SIngh, Shyam Singh, Sagar Malik, Askif Khan, and Awadesh Kumar.

Balla carried a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He is presently admitted at a hospital in Aligarh, recuperating from an injury he sustained during retaliatory firing by the police.

