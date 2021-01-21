Uttar Pradesh: A woman gave a gift of life to five people in her death by donating her organs including heart and kidney. The woman's organs will be sent to five different hospitals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A woman gave a gift of life to five people in her death by donating her organs including heart and kidney. The 44-year-old woman resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from Neuro disease and was being treated in Fortis Hospital, Noida.

After the woman suffered heart attack doctors requested her family to donate in order to save the lives of patients who need the organs. After getting consent from the family, doctors started with the procedure to remove organs from her body and sent them to other hospitals where patients are in desperate need.

As per reports, the woman's organs will be sent to five different hospitals namely, her heart will be sent to MGM Hospital in Chennai, lungs to HM Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, one kidney in Fortis Hospital Delhi, while the other kidney and the liver will be transplanted in the patient admitted to the same hospital that is, Fortis Hospital Noida.

Well, doctors of the Fortis hospital refused to reveal the details about the woman sitting the rules, however, the lady and her family did a noble cause in saving the life of people who were in desperate need of the organs.

Similar to this case, a 20-month-old girl save the lives of five critically ill patients and became the youngest cadaver donor. Her family donated her heart, liver, both corneas and both kidney. On January 8, Dhanishta fell from the balcony of their house in Rohini on, her parents rushed her to the Gangara, hospital. After being treated for almost 2 days doctors declared the girl brain dead on 11 January.

During their stay at the hospital, her parents saw many patients dying due to lack of organs, so after their daughter died they decided to donate her organs in order to save other lives.

