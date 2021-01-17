Confirming the news of his demise, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's daughter-in-law said that the veteran musician breathed his last at 12:37 pm today at his Bandra home.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Legendary classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan left to his heavenly abode on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai. The Padma Vibhushan awardee was 89. Confirming the news of his demise, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's daughter-in-law said that the veteran musician breathed his last at 12:37 pm today at his Bandra home.

"Today morning he was fine. We had a 24-hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died," Namrata said as quoted by news agency PTI. Khan's last rites will be performed at Santacruz Kabrastan later this evening.

Namrata further said that the entire family is in immense shock with the untimely demise of Khan as he was keeping well from the last few days. He was going to turn 90 on March 3. Khan's left side of the body was paralysed after he suffered a brain stroke in 2019. Namrata also shared the news on her Facebook page. She wrote, "With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father-in-law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago."

Born on March 3, 1931 in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters. His father, Ustad Waris Hussain Khan was the son of celebrated musician Ustad Murred Baksh, while his mother, Sabri Begum, was the daughter of Ustad Inayat Husain Khan, credited as the founder of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana of music.

Khan got his basic classical music training from his father and later studied music under his cousin, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. In 2003 he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists.

Soon after Khan's demise, his collaborators from the Indian music industry including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and music composer AR Rahman took too social media to pay tributes to the maestro.

Lata Mangeshkar said she was deeply saddened by the news of Khan's death. "I got to know the news of passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb. I am deeply saddened. He was not only a very good singer but also a very good human being," she said, adding, her niece had also learnt music from him.

Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the. pic.twitter.com/l6NImKQ4J9 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 17, 2021

AR Rahman remembered Khan as the sweetest teacher. "The sweetest teacher of all... May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa," he wrote.

The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world 🌹🌺🌻🌼🌷#UstadGhulamMustafa 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dx9Lhc2cXB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 17, 2021

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said Khan's passing away has left him heartbroken.

Very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) January 17, 2021

"He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace," he tweeted.

