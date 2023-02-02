'Using LIC, Banks Money To Benefit Party Leaders': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At BJP

WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using people's money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks for some of the leaders of its party.

Speaking at an event in Purba Bardhaman district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo hit out at the Centre over the Union budget, claiming that the share market witnessed a massive crash after the Union budget was announced on Wednesday.

"BJP using LIC, banks’ money to benefit few of its leaders," she said.

"The share market witnessed a massive crash after the Union budget was presented… Telephone calls were made to some people asking them to pump in several thousand crores of rupees," Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

She also described the Union Budget as "full of lies" and said that the announcements were made keeping in mind the 2024 general election.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had referred to the Budget as "anti-poor" and said that it was not "futuristic".

"It is an anti-poor budget and not futuristic. It is a total opportunistic budget. Amid skyrocketing inflation, what is the benefit of exempting income tax? There is no proposal for the unemployed people in the budget," said the TMC chief.

The Union Budget 2023-24 was presented in the Parliament on Wednesday by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, this was the last full-fledged Budget of the Modi government in its second term as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024.

Several major announcements on different sectors were also made by the finance minister including the railways, education, health, among several others.

During her nearly one-and-a-half-hour-long speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

One of the big announcements was an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

She also proposed to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of tax slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh.

"Tax for income of Rs 0-Rs 3 lakh is nil, for income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh will be taxed at 5 per cent, for income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 9 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent and for income above Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh to be taxed at 20 per cent and above 15 lakhs at Rs 30 per cent," she announced.