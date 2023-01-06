'Using Films For Political Propoganda': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At BJP Over CM Yogi's Meet With B-Town Celebs

After Yogi Adityanath's outreach to Bollywood to attract them to his state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today accuses BJP of using cinema as a propaganda tool. His comments have come in backdrop of the 'Pathaan' controversy.

By Nikhil
Updated: Fri, 06 Jan 2023 04:35 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav has accused BJP of using cinema for propaganda.

SAMAJWADI Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at the BJP accusing it of using cinema to advance its own ideology and sow hatred and division in society. The sharp remarks from former Uttar Pradesh CM came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met several Bollywood personalities including actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

"Cinema is a medium of entertainment. But the BJP has been using it as a tool to spread its political propaganda. Not only the subject, the film industry is being divided by using the sword of hate driven by fear of the BJP. The BJP does not want the films to instil hope and change", Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Mumbai where he met with Bollywood actors to impress upon them that his state could be a favourable filmmaking destination.

"We have made two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you face and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting the society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country," CM Yogi, as quoted by PTI, said.

CM Yogi's meeting with Bollywood celebrities came in the backdrop of the protests over Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which embroiled in a raging controversy for its song - Besharam Rang. Some BJP leaders including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam have objected to Deepika wearing a saffron bikini and termed it as an insult to the Hindu religion.

Mishra went as far as to threaten to block the film’s screening in his state if “objectionable” scenes were not “rectified”. He also accused Deepika of being a member of the so-called ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ for showing solidarity with victims of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

In recent times, Bollywood films have been in the crosshair of #BoycottBollywood trend. During his interaction with Yogi Adityanath yesterday, actor Suniel Shetty sought his help to get rid of the trend. "I want to talk about this hashtag that's going on -- 'Boycott Bollywood'. It can stop if you say something about it. We are doing good work," PTI quoted Shetty as saying.

"It pains me to see this stigma. Ninety-nine per cent of the people here are good. So, please Yogi ji, take the lead and talk to our prime minister about erasing this stigma," he added.

 

(With agency inputs)

