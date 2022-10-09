US Travel Advisories For India: Why Americans Asked To Exercise 'Increased Caution'

Passengers wait in queue at IGI airport in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/File)

The United States has asked its citizens to exercise "increased caution" while travelling to India. This is the fourth travel advisory issued by the US for India this year.

Since March 28, the United States has maintained the Level 2 advisory which asks people to exercise increased caution. On Friday, Washington sounded a warning to its citizens due to "crime and terrorism" and advised them not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Four Levels Of US Travel Advisories

The travel advisories, issued by the US Department of State, are broadly divided into four levels. The advisories are colour-coded from 1 to 4 -- blue, yellow, orange and red.

The first level advises normal precautions and the countries on the list are considered the safest place to travel. The second level advisory, depicted by the colour yellow, has been issued for India asking people to 'exercise increased caution'.

The third level, under orange advisory, raises the alert and asks the US citizens to reconsider travel. The final level, red, advises its citizens against travelling to the countries under the list. The red-coloured level means 'no travel zone'.

Travel Advisories For India

For India, the US has maintained the yellow-coloured Level 2 since March this year. On March 28, the State Department had lowered it from Level 3 travel advisory issued on January 24. Travel guidelines for India generally see Level 2 or Level 3 advisory.

In April 2021, the travel advisory for India was lowered Level 4 category during the second wave of COVID-19.

The last three travel advisories this year were issued on March 28, July 25 and October 5. For all practical purposes, the advisories are similar in nature and content has been the same since the coronavirus situation came under control.

When And Why US Issues These Travel Advisories

The different levels of travel advisories depend on different factors, including the situation in the country, public health concerns, law and order, terrorism, travel season and relationship with destination country.

Indian neighbours Afghanistan and Myanmar are placed in the highest Level 4 category, while Pakistan and China fall in in Level 3. Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka are in Level 2 along with India while Bhutan is in Level 1.